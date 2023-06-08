Parents of Covenant School shooter want to give rights to writings to victims’ parents

The potential release of the writings was delayed another week in Chancery Court on Monday.
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an...
‘Alyssa’s Law’ would add silent panic buttons throughout public schools, notifying police of an active shooter(wvlt)
By Caleb Wethington and Stacey Cameron
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lawyer for the Covenant School shooter’s parents told a judge Thursday the parents want to grant ownership rights to Audrey Hale’s writings to school parents that are suing to block the writing’s public release.

WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron was in court Thursday morning when this announcement was made.

“That grant of rights throws a major curveball in efforts to keep the Covenant Parents out of the suit on grounds they have no legal interest & right to intervene in the case to block the writings from being released publicly,” Cameron, who’s a former attorney, said.

Related Coverage:
Potential release of Covenant School shooter’s writings delayed another week
Judge grants Covenant School, church & parents to weigh in on release of school shooter’s writings

In court on Monday, the potential release of the shooter’s writings was delayed for at least one more week. This development in the lawsuit over the release of the writings came during an emergency hearing to decide if the case should be delayed.

According to Cameron, who was in court on Monday, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles is deciding whether or not the entire case should be put on pause pending an appeal over her decision allowing Covenant School parents to join the suit and argue against releasing the writings.

Judge Myles was set to hear arguments on Thursday and rule if the case goes forward with a new hearing date set for June 16 or shut the case down until the appeal plays out.

Two weeks ago, Myles allowed the Covenant School, church and parents to be part of the lawsuit. They want to prevent the release of the writings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Brittany Silva plays catch with her son Leon in a Shelbyville park on Tuesday afternoon. Silva...
Tennessee mom chooses to homeschool son after third grade TCAP experience
Comedian and actor Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTIC World Tour" will make a stop in North Charleston...
Comedian Matt Rife coming to Nashville for his ‘ProbleMATTic Tour’
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Eland Calf
WATCH: Nashville Zoo celebrates birth of new eland Calf
Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Eland Calf
Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Eland Calf
Nashville Zoo Celebrates Birth of Eland Calf
Police lights generic
Nashville taxi driver accused of blocking man’s car with cab, pulling out a fake gun saying he hit his cab