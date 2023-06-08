Parents of Covenant School shooter want to give rights to writings to victims’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lawyer for the Covenant School shooter’s parents told a judge Thursday the parents want to grant ownership rights to Audrey Hale’s writings to school parents that are suing to block the writing’s public release.

WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron was in court Thursday morning when this announcement was made.

“That grant of rights throws a major curveball in efforts to keep the Covenant Parents out of the suit on grounds they have no legal interest & right to intervene in the case to block the writings from being released publicly,” Cameron, who’s a former attorney, said.

In court on Monday, the potential release of the shooter’s writings was delayed for at least one more week. This development in the lawsuit over the release of the writings came during an emergency hearing to decide if the case should be delayed.

According to Cameron, who was in court on Monday, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles is deciding whether or not the entire case should be put on pause pending an appeal over her decision allowing Covenant School parents to join the suit and argue against releasing the writings.

That grant of rights throws a major curveball in efforts to keep the Covenant Parents out of the suit on grounds they have no legal interest & right to intervene in the case to block the writings from being released publicly. @WSMV — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) June 8, 2023

Judge Myles was set to hear arguments on Thursday and rule if the case goes forward with a new hearing date set for June 16 or shut the case down until the appeal plays out.

Two weeks ago, Myles allowed the Covenant School, church and parents to be part of the lawsuit. They want to prevent the release of the writings.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.