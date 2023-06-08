OEM to conduct tornado warning siren test at Ruby Major Elementary site

The testing will occur on Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. The siren will sound for about a minute during the test.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be conducting a full test sounding on its tornado warning siren at Ruby Major Elementary School on Friday.

The test on the siren located at 5141 John Hagar Rd. will occur between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to OEM.

OEM said you may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes or buildings.

The test will verify the siren is sounding properly when activated. Unlike a grown test, the siren will emit a sound for about a minute during the test.

The monthly test of the Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System is conducted on the first Saturday of each month to identify issues at tornado siren sites so they can be corrected as soon as possible.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management operates 113 sirens throughout Davidson County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

