Nice weather to end the week

The heat returns over the weekend with some rain and storms
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The week ends with gorgeous weather including low humidity and moderate temperatures. Hotter weather will take over this weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight looks gorgeous for any plans you have.

Tomorrow will start off cool with lows in the 50s. A few spots will likely even dip into the 40s over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny with low humidity again. Count on highs in the mid-80s in Nashville. Temperatures on the Cumberland Plateau won’t get out of the upper 70s though during the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with thunderstorms for Sunday.
Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with thunderstorms for Sunday.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start pleasantly cool. Temperatures will rise quickly through the day, all the way into the upper 80s by late afternoon. It’ll generally be a bright day, but high clouds will move in by late afternoon.

On Sunday, count on more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will develop, too. It’ll be much more humid with a gusty southwesterly breeze at times. We’ll have lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will exit early on Monday. Cooler air will remain in the afternoon, high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and hot with moderate humidity.

Humidity will increase some on Wednesday. A few showers and storms will be possible.

More showers and storms are likely on Thursday. We’ll have lows in the mid to upper 60s then and highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Brittany Silva plays catch with her son Leon in a Shelbyville park on Tuesday afternoon. Silva...
Tennessee mom chooses to homeschool son after third grade TCAP experience
Comedian and actor Matt Rife's "ProbleMATTIC World Tour" will make a stop in North Charleston...
Comedian Matt Rife coming to Nashville for his ‘ProbleMATTic Tour’
Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say

Latest News

A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
Driver cited after 1 airlifted in crash involving school bus in Lawrence County
TN Lottery Logo
$310K jackpot-winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Springfield
Franklin, Tennessee
3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says
The suspects in the Cobra Bar murders will be tried separately.
Cobra Bar double-murder: Accused East Nashville shooters to stand trial separately, judge says