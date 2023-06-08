Nice weather to end the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The week ends with gorgeous weather including low humidity and moderate temperatures. Hotter weather will take over this weekend.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight looks gorgeous for any plans you have.

Tomorrow will start off cool with lows in the 50s. A few spots will likely even dip into the 40s over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny with low humidity again. Count on highs in the mid-80s in Nashville. Temperatures on the Cumberland Plateau won’t get out of the upper 70s though during the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up over the weekend with thunderstorms for Sunday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start pleasantly cool. Temperatures will rise quickly through the day, all the way into the upper 80s by late afternoon. It’ll generally be a bright day, but high clouds will move in by late afternoon.

On Sunday, count on more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will develop, too. It’ll be much more humid with a gusty southwesterly breeze at times. We’ll have lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will exit early on Monday. Cooler air will remain in the afternoon, high in the mid 80s.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and hot with moderate humidity.

Humidity will increase some on Wednesday. A few showers and storms will be possible.

More showers and storms are likely on Thursday. We’ll have lows in the mid to upper 60s then and highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.