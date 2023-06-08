Nashville taxi driver accused of blocking man’s car with cab, pulling out a fake gun saying he hit his cab

The affidavit states Youssef said he did block the man in and was trying to prevent him from leaving to “catch him for the police.”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville taxicab driver is accused of blocking a man’s car on I-65 then approaching him with a fake gun saying he hit his car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a reckless driving call on Old Hickory Boulevard and I-65, according to the affidavit.

The victim told troopers that the driver of a white Toyota taxicab, 34-year-old Ayad Youssef, had been following him since the I-40 interchange. Youssef was allegedly continuously brake-checking the victim’s car and blocking him from passing his cab.

Eventually, the victim exited I-65 onto Old Hickory Blvd and that’s when Youssef allegedly blocked his car in on a bridge, according to the affidavit. The victim told troopers Youssef exited the cab holding a firearm in his right hand yelling at him.

The man attempted to escape but was unable to and Youssef approached his car, opened his passenger door, and began yelling. A THP trooper observed Youssef outside the victim’s car yelling at him, the affidavit states.

Youssef told troopers he did exit his cab with a firearm but said it was fake. Troopers found an imitation firearm in the cab’s center console, according to the affidavit. Youssef also told troopers he was following the man’s car since Nashville because he believed the victim hit his cab.

The affidavit states Youssef admitted to blocking the man in and was trying to prevent him from leaving to “catch him for the police.” Troopers say no damage was observed on the victim’s vehicle.

Youssef is facing charges of possessing an imitation firearm, reckless driving, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

