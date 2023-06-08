How to avoid ‘boot blisters’ while rocking your favorite outfit at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The streets of downtown Nashville are bustling with concertgoers on Thursday as the first day of CMA Fest kicks off.

On Broadway and all throughout the biggest event in country music, fans are sporting their favorite outfits equipped with their very best cowboy and cowgirl boots. However, these can prove to be problematic.

There’s no surprise that everyone wants to look cute and if you just bought a new pair of boots, what better place to wear them than CMA Fest?

WSMV4 spoke with Vanderbilt Life Flight and they say the number one thing they treat isn’t heat exhaustion or dehydration, but boot blisters.

All day, every day of CMA Fest medics are treating blisters at their tent by the Riverfront Stage. By about 2 to 3 in the afternoon they see the most people with this issue.

Medics warn people to break the boots in before they walk all around downtown Nashville. Also, don’t forget to wear solid socks.

One nurse told WSMV4 while he’s never had to send anyone to the emergency room, he has had to send some people home.

