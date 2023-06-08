First Alert Forecast: Very sunny today with low humidity


Today's highs in Middle Tennessee
Today's highs in Middle Tennessee
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We have great weather to kick off CMA Fest or any outdoor activities today. Lower humidity will make it feel comfortable outside for the next couple of days.

NICE END TO THE WEEK

We get a little relief from the heat today and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the 40s, making it feel much more comfortable outside. Both days feature plenty of sunshine. Lows fall to the low 50s both mornings.

By the end of this week, our air quality and the haziness in the sky should subside as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires moves out of our area.

WEEKEND WEATHER

This weekend will be a 50/50 weekend weather-wise. Saturday will be beautiful-- sunny and warm with highs back in the upper 80s. Humidity will creep back up a little, too. Rain will move back in on Sunday. It looks like we’ll see scattered showers throughout the day with some thunderstorms mixed in, as well. If you are going to CMA Fest on Sunday, be sure to bring a poncho. Lows will be slightly warmer in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Sunday’s rain will linger into Monday morning, but we should dry out as the day goes on. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday looks mostly dry but we do have a small chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be more seasonable in the mid-80s with lows in the low 60s.

Rain chances increase again on Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day.

