First Alert Forecast: Beautiful end to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week will end on a gorgeous note with low humidity and moderate temperatures. Hotter weather will take over this weekend.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

This afternoon will remain mostly sunny and pleasant with moderate temperatures (low-mid 80s) and low humidity for early June.

Tonight looks gorgeous for any plans you have.

CMA Fest weather looks gorgeous tonight. (WSMV)

Tomorrow will start off cool with lows in the 50s. A few spots will likely even dip into the 40s over eastern Middle Tennessee.

Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny with low humidity again. Count on highs in the mid 80s in Nashville. Temperatures on the Cumberland Plateau won’t get out of the upper 70s though during the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday will start pleasantly cool. Temperatures will rise quickly through the day, all the way into the upper 80s by late afternoon. It’ll generally be a bright day, but high clouds will move in by late afternoon.

On Sunday, count on more clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will develop, too. It’ll be much more humid with a gusty southwesterly breeze at times. We’ll have lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers will exit early on Monday.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy and hot with moderate humidity.

Humidity will increase some on Wednesday. A few showers and storms will be possible.

More showers and storms are likely on Thursday. We’ll have lows in the upper 60s then and highs in the low-mid 80s.

