Fans bracing for full day of CMA Fest performances

Some people local to Middle Tennessee are experiencing their first CMA Fest ever.
By Courtney Allen and Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You can feel the excitement throughout downtown Nashville as fans from the Riverfront Stage to Nissan Stadium are gearing up for a full day and night of performances from their favorite country artists.

WSMV4 spoke with a group that flew in from Ohio and within 30 minutes of landing this afternoon they drove straight to Nissan Stadium to get a parking spot.

The multitude of shows would be impossible to pull off without the people working events throughout downtown Nashville.

It’s mainly workers that are out and about in the early afternoon but fans are trickling in to get ready for Nissan Stadium headliners.

Some people local to Middle Tennessee are experiencing their first CMA Fest ever. Meanwhile, a man from Ohio said he’s been to at least 10 CMA Fests now and looks forward to it all year long.

