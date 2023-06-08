Driver cited after 1 airlifted in crash involving school bus in Lawrence County

The driver was cited with failing to drive with due care.
A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.
A photo from THP shows a three-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.(THP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A driver was cited after a crash involving a school bus Monday in Lawrence County.

The crash occurred on Highway 43 North near Unity Baptist Church in Summertown, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Three vehicles, including a Lawrence County school bus, were involved.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a driver in a Hyundai Sonata, identified as 23-year-old Hunter T. Morris, was traveling northbound on the Highway 43 in the left lane. A woman driving a 2008 Pontiac G6 had stopped because the bus had stopped to pick up children, according to THP.

Morris hit the rear of the Pontiac, which caused it to travel into the right lane, hitting the front left wheel of the bus, THP said. The Pontiac overturned into the left lane, coming to a rest on its roof.

All students on the bus were safe, but one of the other crash victims was airlifted to Nashville for medical treatment.

Morris was cited for failing to drive with due care.

