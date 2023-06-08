Cobra Bar double-murder: Accused East Nashville shooters to stand trial separately, judge says

Williamson’s trial is slated to begin on June 20.
The suspects in the Cobra Bar murders will be tried separately.
The suspects in the Cobra Bar murders will be tried separately.(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men who are accused of shooting and killing two people outside of a music venue called the Cobra Bar in 2018 are set to stand trial separately, according to a Davidson County judge.

Horace Williamson III and Demontrey Logsdon will be standing trial separately for their murder charges. Williamson’s trial is slated to begin on June 20.

Police arrested Logsdon and Williamson and charged them with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping in connection with the murders of Bartley Teal and Jaime Sarrantino.

Jaime Sarrantino and Bartley Teal
Jaime Sarrantino and Bartley Teal(Submitted)

Teal and Sarrantino were shot outside of the Cobra Bar on Aug. 17, 2018. A third man connected to the shooting, Lacory Lytle, 25, was charged with felony identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft for allegedly using the credit card belonging to a survivor of the Cobra Bar shootings.

Williamson and Logsdon were also charged with another homicide. The two were indicted for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. They are accused of shooting and killing Kendall Rice on Aug. 14, 2018.

Rice, 31, was walking from his home to catch a bus to get to work around 5 a.m. when two men pulled up in a car behind him and shot him, authorities said. He died at the scene.

The pair were also indicted for especially aggravated robbery in another shooting that occurred 15 minutes after Rice’s murder. Angel Gonzales-Bernis, 40, was shot in the parking lot of the Falcon View Apartments. He survived the shooting.

Lytle was also charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and identity theft in connection to Rice’s murder and fraudulent use of a credit card in connection to the shooting of Gonzales-Bernis.

Williamson is also facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession after allegedly forcing his girlfriend to go with him at gunpoint while she was trying to get away from him.

Investigators said Logsdon was with Williamson during the altercation. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping in that incident.

Lastly, Williamson is facing an aggravated robbery charge for allegedly robbing and carjacking a man in Bellevue on Aug. 12.

