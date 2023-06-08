8-year-old ‘accidentally’ shoots teenager in Ashland City

Neighbor said the younger child found the gun and accidentally shot the 17-year-old sitting in the car.
A neighbor said the younger child found the gun and shot the 17-year-old sitting in the car.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is recovering after being shot by an 8-year-old in Ashland City on Wednesday.

A woman living along Bearwallow Road said she had just stepped out of her home when she heard the gun shot. She still can’t believe what she saw.

“I got shot! I got shot,” Deana White said, describing a scream that send chills down her spine. “I was terrified.”

She said it happened Wednesday afternoon with a knock at her door. When she opened it, she found her 17-year-old neighbor and the 8-year-old.

They wanted her to get them a few sodas from the store next door on Bearwallow Road.

“He just came over to get something to drink and for me to go get it,” White said. “When I was walking back over here, I heard a gunshot when I was walking back from the store.”

She said before she could realize where the sound came from, she heard screaming.

“I heard Brandon holler out and say, ‘I got shot, I got shot!’ So, I ran to his car and had my kids go inside to get my mother to come out and we all called for an ambulance,” White said.

The 8-year-old boy shot the 17-year-old in his stomach while the two were sitting in their car in front of White’s home.

“I know it was an accident. That’s what Brandon told me. It was an accident,” White said.

The boy said he found the gun and accidentally set it off.

“Accidents like this can’t happen anymore,” White said.

White said she’s now keeping a closer eye on what her kids have in their cars.

