$310K jackpot-winning Tennessee Lottery ticket sold in Springfield

It was purchased at the Sudden Service on Memorial Boulevard in Springfield.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It may not be a Luke Combs five-leaf clover, but one Tennessean is feeling extra lucky after a big win from the Tennessee Lottery.

The lottery reports a $310,000 winning Daily Tennessee Jackpot ticket was sold in Springfield. This big winning ticket was able to match all five numbers in the June 7 drawing to notch the jackpot win.

It was purchased at the Sudden Service on Memorial Boulevard in Springfield.

“Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners last night, June 7, including two lucky folks who won $310,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games,” the lottery said.

The second winner won $50,000 by matching four numbers and the Powerball in last night’s drawing. It was purchased at Walmart Supercenter on Sam Walton Drive in Sparta.

