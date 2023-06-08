3 Middle Tennessee suburbs rank among top-50 safest in the country, study says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee suburbs found themselves ranked among the safest suburbs in America for 2023, according to a new study.

SmartAsset recently released their America’s Safest Suburbs study and Middle Tennessee has three suburbs in the top 50 as well as one of them in the top five most affordable safe suburbs.

“People often opt to move to the suburbs for myriad reasons – space, affordability, schools, employment and sometimes to seek safety,” the study said. “Violent and nonviolent crime rates, roadway safety, and drug and alcohol abuse within a community can affect the quality of life for an individual and family alike.”

Here’s a look at the Tennessee suburbs that made the top 200:

Brentwood, No. 16

Franklin, No. 21

Hendersonville, No. 41

Fairview, No. 57

Gallatin, No. 114

Mount Juliet, No. 118

Lakeland, No. 171

Brentwood was also named among the top five most affordable safe suburbs in America.

“Roughly 10 miles south of Nashville, Brentwood ranks 16th for safety and fourth for affordability. The median household income in this city of over 44,000 people is $165,948. As a result, typical households in Brentwood spend just 16.09% of their income on housing,” the study said.

