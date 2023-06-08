1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in West Nashville


FILE
FILE(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died in a four-vehicle crash on Charlotte Pike near the Nashville West Shopping Center, Metro Police said.

Police said the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Brook Hollow Road. Multiple people were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. One person has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection will be closed during the course of the cleanup and the investigation.

