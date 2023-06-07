Video: Unmanned military aircraft lands in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An unmanned military aircraft landed in Tennessee for the first time Wednesday.

The MQ-9 landed at the Smyrna Airport at about 7:30 a.m. The aircraft, which flies without a pilot or crew, will remain on display for the public to view throughout the Great Tennessee Airshow June 10 through June 11.

After the airshow, remotely piloted aircraft flight crews from the 118th Air Force Wing will begin MQ-9 exercises, demonstrating the MQ-9′s new Satellite Launch and Recovery (SLR) capability for the first time; from takeoff to landing on U.S. soil. SLR is the ability to conduct both takeoffs and landings, with the pilot operating the aircraft via satellite connection, with minimal ground crew support, according to an Air Force media release.

The aircraft will then be flown around Tennessee and could be visible to residents.

Video of the aircraft landing in Smyrna is linked below.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.