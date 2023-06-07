VIDEO: Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop

“If your information leads to an arrest, crime stoppers will pay you a cash reward.”
Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop
Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop(Hopkinsville Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Hopkinsville Police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who started fires and damaged multiple vehicles at an auto shop in Hopkinsville.

Crime Stoppers says police are looking for help finding a suspect that caused fire damage to multiple vehicles at Pitstop Automotive. HPD also shared a video of the incident that took place during the early morning hours of May 1.

“If your information leads to an arrest, crime stoppers will pay you a cash reward. And remember, we will never ask your name and you will not have to appear in court. We’ve got cash for you so pick up your phone now and call our tips line at 270-887-TIPS (8477),” Crime Stoppers said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

Hopkinsville Police: Suspect wanted after damaging cars with fire at Pitstop Automotive
The MQ-9 landed in Tennessee for the first time on Wednesday.
Video: Unmanned military aircraft lands in Smyrna
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a pass route against the New Orleans...
Reports: Star free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans this weekend
Morning Headlines 6-7-2023