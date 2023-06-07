Standing the test of time: Fans remain dedicated through 50 years of CMA Fest

“We love country music. You cannot see this many people at one time for four days anywhere else.”
Fans line the up as they wait to see the Judd's perform during the opening of the CMA Music...
Fans line the up as they wait to see the Judd's perform during the opening of the CMA Music Festival Thursday, June 10, 2010 at the Riverfront stage in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No matter the weather and no matter the distance, country music fans have long proved their loyalty to CMA Fest.

“Sixteenth year of CMA Fest. I started coming here when I was 11 years old, and I’m obviously not anymore,” Traci Moser said in 2022.

What do attendees hope for as they continue to come back to CMA Fest? Getting a little face time with their favorite artist, perhaps a picture, or a coveted autograph.

“The most unique thing I’ve ever signed… I signed an infant child on the forehead,” Thomas Rhett said in an interview with WSMV4 in 2015.

All Things CMA Fest:
Here’s what you should bring to CMA Fest
Your guide to CMA Fest in downtown Nashville
Getting around CMA Fest: Road closures, parking, rides & more

Artists respect their fans’ dedication.

“We’re proud to be here 10 years later. That whole entire room is filled with the reason why we’ve been able to make music for so long,” Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts said in an interview with WSMV4 in 2010.

While the top artists have changed over the years, the draw has remained the same.

“We love country music,” fan Tami Prentis said in 2022. “You cannot see this many people at one time for four days anywhere else.”

As long as country music stars are willing to show up, you can bet the fans will, too.

Are you attending CMA Fest 2023? Be sure to click here and share pictures and videos of your country music-filled experiences!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

Country music singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, left, talks with Larry Gatlin in his dressing...
From a funny idea to a multi-day festival: The evolution from Fan Fair to CMA Fest
Madeline Edwards performs at Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at The Infield...
CMA Fest sees more diversity in recent years
CMA Fest logo
CMA Fest raises big money for music education
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
CMA Fest proves it can be a launch pad for country music superstar status