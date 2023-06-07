Standing the test of time: Fans remain dedicated through 50 years of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No matter the weather and no matter the distance, country music fans have long proved their loyalty to CMA Fest.

“Sixteenth year of CMA Fest. I started coming here when I was 11 years old, and I’m obviously not anymore,” Traci Moser said in 2022.

What do attendees hope for as they continue to come back to CMA Fest? Getting a little face time with their favorite artist, perhaps a picture, or a coveted autograph.

“The most unique thing I’ve ever signed… I signed an infant child on the forehead,” Thomas Rhett said in an interview with WSMV4 in 2015.

Artists respect their fans’ dedication.

“We’re proud to be here 10 years later. That whole entire room is filled with the reason why we’ve been able to make music for so long,” Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts said in an interview with WSMV4 in 2010.

While the top artists have changed over the years, the draw has remained the same.

“We love country music,” fan Tami Prentis said in 2022. “You cannot see this many people at one time for four days anywhere else.”

As long as country music stars are willing to show up, you can bet the fans will, too.

