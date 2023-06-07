Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville woman

The 65-year-old woman went missing Tuesday night.
Diana Szostecki, age 65.
Diana Szostecki, age 65.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) are enlisting the public’s help in their efforts to locate a missing woman out of Nashville.

The agencies are looking for 65-year-old Diana Szostecki, who was last seen at her home on North Upton Court on Tuesday night. She suffers from a dementia-like medical condition that could make it difficult for her to find her own way home safely.

Szostecki has greying brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt with gray pants when she was last seen. She is 5′3,” roughly 150 lbs and believed to be on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact MNPD at 615-862-8600 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

