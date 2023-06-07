Reports: Star free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit with the Tennessee Titans this weekend during his first free agency visit, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources,” Tom Pelissero tweeted on Wednesday.

Hopkins and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel were with the Texans franchise at the same time. D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel’s team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month.

Vrabel confirmed Hopkins is meeting with the Titans later this week or early next week.

The #Titans aren’t the only team in talks with DeAndre Hopkins. But the first visit shows there is mutual interest with Tennessee. More now on Inside Minicamps Live on NFL+ https://t.co/3Q2KcTzI1V https://t.co/QHOnEGo179 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

Here’s a look at the Titans’ wide receiver room:

Treylon Burks

Nick Westbrook-Khine

Kyle Phillips

Chris Moore

Racey McMath

Colton Dowell

Reggie Robertson Jr.

Mason Kinsey

Jacob Copeland

Tre’Shaun Harrison

Kearis Jackson

Gavin Holmes

