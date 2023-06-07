Rep. Bill Beck to lie in state at State Capitol on Thursday

Election dates have been set to replace Beck.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State Rep. Bill Beck will lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday.

Beck, D-Nashville, passed away Sunday after suffering a heart attack at his home on Sunday.

Beck was first elected to the House in 2014 and represented parts of downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Germantown, Inglewood, Madison, Old Hickory and portions of Donelson.

He will lie in state at the Capitol on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. His funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, 505 Deaderick St. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for mourners to enter.

On Tuesday, Gov. Bill Lee issued a Writ of Election to set dates for an election to replace Beck in the state House.

The primary election to fill Beck’s seat will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, the day of the Metro General Election and the District 52 General Election to fill the seat of Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled during the legislative session. Jones was later appointed by the Metro Council to fill his seat and will face a Republican challenger in the general election. The General Election to fill the District 51 seat occupied by Beck will be Thursday, Sept. 14, the date of the Metro Run-off Election. Potential candidates can pick up a petition to qualify. The qualifying deadline to file petitions is noon on June 22.

The Metro Council could appoint someone to fill Beck’s seat until the General Election at any time. Lee has called for a special session to focus on public safety in late August.

