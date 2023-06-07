Police seek to identify man wanted for questioning in Nashville fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Nashville traffic investigators are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in the May 4 fatal crash on Anderson Road that killed 27-year-old Thaddeus D. Wilkes.

Wilkes was a passenger inside a reportedly stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep crashed into a utility pole and guard rail after traveling at a fast speed, police said.

The driver ran away from the crash scene when police arrived, according to MNPD. Three other occupants were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered from inside the stolen Jeep, police said.

Anyone with information on the man wanted for questioning or the driver involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

