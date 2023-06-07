Nashville residents want safer roads for pedestrians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are calling on the city of Nashville to invest more money in schools, metro employees, and affordable housing.

This is all included in Mayor John Cooper’s $3.2 billion 2024 fiscal year budget.

Nashville is expected to have about $125 million dollars that can be used to help fund projects such as road improvements and Metro Nashville Public Schools capital projects and additional reserves for MNPS.

Mayor Cooper’s administration has recommended setting millions of dollars aside to make roads safer.

$12 million are expected to go towards Vision Zero, $4 million for traffic calming, and $7.5 million for sidewalks

There have been several deadly car crashes, including pedestrian deaths, that have happened along Dickerson Pike. Metro Council is considering spending $3.5 million to make improvements to the busy road.

The money would focus on making intersections safer for pedestrians. At a recent Metro Council meeting, they allowed public comments. One woman, who relies on walking and public transportation, said the city needs more pedestrian bridges and walkways.

“I would like you to throw as much as you can into traffic calming, Vision Zero, and completing sidewalk networks. I’m here to talk about accessibility because some of us are very independent and want to keep our independence. It’s not a luxury, it’s a right,” said one Nashville neighbor.

Serious car crashes are on the rise, according to Metro. In 2023 more than 2,300 people have been hurt or killed in a crash in Nashville.

The Metro Council is scheduled to have its final consideration of the city’s 2024 budget on June 20.

