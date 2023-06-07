Metro Council to consider $3.5M to make Dickerson Pike safer for pedestrians

The proposed money would add sidewalks, stop lights and signals to the four-lane highway.
A pedestrian walks along the side of Dickerson Pike. Money is budgeted in the 2024 Metro budget to make improvements to the road to keep pedestrians safer.(WSMV)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A road riddled with accidents every year could soon see millions of dollars’ worth of safety improvements.

People said these changes could save lives.

The intersection of Dickerson Pike and Queen Avenue is just one of the more than a dozen intersections all along Dickerson Pike without sidewalks, stop lights, and people constantly getting hit by cars.

“My play sister, Angel, years ago, actually got killed on this street,” Stanley McCoy said.

McCoy said she isn’t the first or last.

“There has been a lot of people that have gotten hit by cars out here,” McCoy said.

Walk Bike Nashville said so far three people have been hit at this Queen Avenue intersection and 10 people all along Dickerson Pike in the last five years.

“There have been a lot of close calls and it is in the top 1 percent of roads as far as fatalities go,” Meshach Adams said.

And here’s why. Most of Dickerson Pike has four lanes of traffic, with even more lanes turning on the street. While there are dozens of bus stops, there aren’t many walking lights, sidewalks, bike lanes or cross walks in general.

“They’ll hit you and keep going. You never know what people are thinking and you never know if they really see you,” McCoy said.

Now Metro Council is deciding on whether to put $3.5 million towards adding those sidewalks, stop lights, signals and more.

“It’s positive and definitely needed, and when you look at the line items, it addresses each intersection where there is a bus stop and kids trying to cross the street,” Adams said.

Walk Bike Nashville is also rushing to add pedestrian islands to intersections like Queen Avenue to save lives even faster.

“As a part of this community, when we have issues, especially the urban part of the community, we should be a part of these decision making efforts. We should be at the city council meetings. We should have conversations like this and state our opinions to let the people know what it is that we need,” McCoy said.

Metro Council will approve or turn down the improvement plan during their June 20 meeting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

