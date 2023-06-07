Man hit by motorcycle in Nashville died from blunt force trauma, not gunshots, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man thought to have died from a gunshot wound on May 30 actually died from blunt force trauma after he was struck by a three-wheel motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer made this announcement on Wednesday following what police say was a “thorough forensic re-examination” of the body of 49-year-old Larry D. Giden.

When the incident occurred, officers were dispatched to the fatal collision at 9:15 p.m. and found Giden dead in the roadway, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The driver of the motorcycle returned to the scene to report that he through he had struck someone, police said.

MNPD says Giden was also hit by additional vehicles that did not stop. After reviewing surveillance video, police say Giden withdrew money from an ATM and began walking across Murfreesboro Pike. when he was struck.

Two shell casings were recovered near Giden’s body the night of the fatal crash but were found to be old and unrelated to this incident, according to police.

Police say the Traffic Division’s fatal crash team, which also responded to the initial scene, will now lead the investigation.

