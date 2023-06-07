Man accused of raping woman after argument at Taco Bell, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after smashing a woman’s head into a car window and later raping her following a domestic dispute at a Taco Bell on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in Madison. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who had been in an argument with an ex-boyfriend, 44-year-old James Valverde.

After being transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the alleged attack, including a facial fracture, the victim was able to speak with officers about the incident, according to the affidavit. She told them she had previously dated Valverde, but they had broken up.

On Monday night, the two got together at Taco Bell and began arguing at the restaurant, police say. After leaving, Valverde allegedly struck the woman’s head against the side window inside of a car.

According to the affidavit, they went inside a home, and Valverde began making sexual advances towards the victim. She attempted to fight him off and he began to choke her, police said.

Valverde then sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit. Eventually, she was able to get away from him briefly and got in touch with a friend to call 911.

Valverde is facing charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated rape.

