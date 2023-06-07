George Winston, million-selling pianist known for his melodic style, dead at age 73

FILE - George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his...
FILE - George Winston makes an adjustment on his piano during a sound check before his performance at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2004.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — George Winston, the Grammy-winning pianist who blended jazz, classical, folk and other stylings on such million-selling albums as “Autumn,” “Winter Into Spring” and “December,” has died at age 73.

According to an announcement on his website www.georgewinston.com, confirmed by a spokesman, Winston died Sunday after a 10-year battle with cancer.

“Throughout his cancer treatments, George continued to write and record new music, and he stayed true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis along with donating proceeds from each of his concerts to local food banks,” a statement on his website reads.

His most recent album, “Night,” came out last year.

Winston was a native of Hart, Michigan, who grew up in Montana, Florida and Mississippi and drew upon influences ranging from Fats Waller to the Doors. He released more than a dozen solo piano albums, along with soundtracks for the TV miniseries “This Is America, Charlie Brown” and “The Velveteen Rabbit,” which featured Meryl Streep’s narration of the children’s classic. His 1995 release “Forest” won a Grammy for best New Age recording, while his Doors tribute “Night Divides the Day” received a Grammy nomination in 2004 for best contemporary instrumental album.

“I came up with the melodic style that I play in 1971, and I have always called it ‘Folk Piano,’ (or more accurately ‘Rural Folk Piano’), since it is melodic and not complicated in its approach, like folk guitar picking and folk songs, and has a rural sensibility,” reads a quote from a “Q & A” section on his web site.

“I just play the songs the best I can, inspired by the seasons and the topographies and regions, and, occasionally, by sociological elements, and try to improve as a player over time.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican,...
Pope Francis emerges from 3-hour abdominal surgery without complications
North Dakota Gov. Burgum announces presidential run
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Reports: Soccer star Messi to join MLS club Inter Miami