Former Mayor of Franklin dies
Dr. Jeff Bethurum passed away on June 4 at age 79.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Franklin said goodbye to a former mayor this week.
Dr. Jeff Bethurum led the city of Franklin for 10 years during the late 70s and early 80s after a 47-year career as a vascular and general surgeon at Williamson Medical Center.
The 79-year-old Franklin native passed away surrounded by people who loved him at his Franklin home, according to his obituary.
Born on August 30, 1943, Dr. Bethurum grew up in Franklin, graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1961, and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University before getting his medical training at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Dr. Bethurum served as the Mayor of Franklin from 1977-1987 and also served on the Franklin Planning Commission, his obituary states.
The Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is holding a visitation on Wednesday, June 7, from 2-7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, at the Franklin First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Dr. Bethurum’s memory to the Williamson Health Foundation, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067.
