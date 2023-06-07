Former Mayor of Franklin dies

Dr. Jeff Bethurum passed away on June 4 at age 79.
Former Mayor Dr. Jeff Bethurum died on June 4 at age 79.
Former Mayor Dr. Jeff Bethurum died on June 4 at age 79.(City of Franklin)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Franklin said goodbye to a former mayor this week.

Dr. Jeff Bethurum led the city of Franklin for 10 years during the late 70s and early 80s after a 47-year career as a vascular and general surgeon at Williamson Medical Center.

The 79-year-old Franklin native passed away surrounded by people who loved him at his Franklin home, according to his obituary.

Born on August 30, 1943, Dr. Bethurum grew up in Franklin, graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1961, and received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University before getting his medical training at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Dr. Bethurum served as the Mayor of Franklin from 1977-1987 and also served on the Franklin Planning Commission, his obituary states.

The Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is holding a visitation on Wednesday, June 7, from 2-7 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, at the Franklin First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. The burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Dr. Bethurum’s memory to the Williamson Health Foundation, located at 4321 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

CMA Fest starts Thursday
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville
Lamarion Buchanon in custody for child's murder in Nashville
Fans line the up as they wait to see the Judd's perform during the opening of the CMA Music...
Standing the test of time: Fans remain dedicated through 50 years of CMA Fest
Country music singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, left, talks with Larry Gatlin in his dressing...
From a funny idea to a multi-day festival: The evolution from Fan Fair to CMA Fest