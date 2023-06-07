First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather for a couple of days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A refreshing change in our weather takes place tomorrow and Friday. Warmer air returns for the weekend with some thunderstorms on Sunday.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Showers will diminish in coverage this evening. It’ll be mild with temperatures tumbling to the low 60s by morning.

Dry conditions can be expected for every day except Sunday when late day showers are possible. (wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will start with spotty fog and low clouds. Drier air will gradually take over during the day. You’ll notice the drop in humidity by evening. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Friday will be bright all day. We’ll have lows in the 50s and highs in mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks sunny and hotter after a mild start. High in the upper 80s.

More clouds will return on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. The high will be near 90.

NEXT WEEK:

Variable cloud cover is likely next week with several opportunities for showers & thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

