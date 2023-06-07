First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather for a couple of days

Weekend warm-up with showers and thunderstorms to come
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A refreshing change in our weather takes place tomorrow and Friday. Warmer air returns for the weekend with some thunderstorms on Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Showers will diminish in coverage this evening. It’ll be mild with temperatures tumbling to the low 60s by morning.

Dry conditions can be expected for every day except Sunday when late day showers are possible.
Dry conditions can be expected for every day except Sunday when late day showers are possible.(wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will start with spotty fog and low clouds. Drier air will gradually take over during the day. You’ll notice the drop in humidity by evening. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Friday will be bright all day. We’ll have lows in the 50s and highs in mid 80s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks sunny and hotter after a mild start. High in the upper 80s.

More clouds will return on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely. The high will be near 90.

NEXT WEEK:

Variable cloud cover is likely next week with several opportunities for showers & thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline

Latest News

Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop
VIDEO: Suspect wanted after setting fires, damaging cars at Hopkinsville auto shop
Hopkinsville Police: Suspect wanted after damaging cars with fire at Pitstop Automotive
The MQ-9 landed in Tennessee for the first time on Wednesday.
Video: Unmanned military aircraft lands in Smyrna
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins runs a pass route against the New Orleans...
Reports: Star free-agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to visit with Titans this weekend