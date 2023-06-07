First Alert Forecast: Hazy and hot today with isolated showers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another warm day is in store with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Areas of smoke in the morning with haze throughout the day, however, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY

You may notice a haziness in the sky today. This is from the Canadian wildfires. We won’t be heavily impacted by this, but those with ultra-sensitivity to air quality may want to limit time outdoors. We could also see a few spot showers today-- mainly in the northeastern parts of the Midstate. Rain chances in the upper Cumberland Plateau are the greatest, with rain chances diminishing into Nashville and areas southwest. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s this afternoon. Where we do see rain, temperatures will be cooler into the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

RELIEF FROM THE HEAT

Some relief from the heat comes tomorrow and into the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with dew points in the 40s. That means humidity levels will be much more comfortable. Both Thursday and Friday will also feature plenty of sunshine.

THIS WEEKEND

We’ve got a 50/50 weekend ahead for us. Saturday looks great! Temperatures are in the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. However, Sunday will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

NEXT WEEK

We could see some lingering showers into Monday, but temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will cool off to the 50s. We’ll be drier on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures staying in the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.