First Alert Forecast: A few showers with cooler, drier weather to follow

Rain is likely during part of this weekend.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Variable cloud cover is likely this afternoon with a few showers here and there. A refreshing change in our weather takes place tomorrow and Friday.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Variable cloud cover will continue this afternoon. We’ll have a few showers mainly north of Nashville, but a couple may work their way down into Music City. Highs will be variable, in the 70s and 80s. The hottest weather will be over southwest Middle Tennessee. The coolest conditions will be well northeast of Nashville.

Showers will diminish in coverage this evening. It’ll be mild with temperatures tumbling to the low 60s by morning.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will start with spotty fog and low clouds. However, drier air will gradually take over during the day. You’ll notice the drop in humidity by evening. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.

Friday will be bright all day. We’ll have lows in the 50s and highs in the low-mid 80s.

The CMA Forecast looks best on Thursday and Friday.
THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks sunny and hotter after a mild start.

More clouds will return on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

NEXT WEEK:

Variable cloud cover is likely next week with several opportunities for showers & thunderstorms.

