Family of 4-year-old killed in targeted shooting speaks out after police arrest three suspects

Taliyah Frazier will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 10.
WSMV4's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s an immense amount of pain Terry Dickson and his family members are going through after the loss of their beloved 4-year-old loved one.

Taliyah Frazier is Dickson’s great-granddaughter. Frazier was shot in the head while riding in a car in what police are calling a targeted shooting, last Tuesday night.

Dickson sat in his living room during an interview with WSMV4 holding on a picture of his beloved great-granddaughter who he says loved being around family.

“You can’t leave me, man. Don’t leave me. When I was talking to her, don’t leave me please don’t do this to me. That’s what I’m saying to Taliyah,” said an emotional Dickson.

Dickson said he was at the hospital after Taliyah was shot. He shared the fragile moments before she passed away.

“I believe she cried out for her granddaddy because she was in pain then. She didn’t have any medicine then she was in pain. Shot in the head. Seen the blood. They couldn’t stop it because as soon as they put it in it came out,” said Dickson.

Metro Police were called to the scene where they said more than 20 gunshots rang out during the shooting. Metro Police said two people got out of a car that stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue and fired several shots in a car with three children inside. The driver of that car stopped at a store on Dickerson Pike for help.

Metro Police arrested three suspects, Trey Dennis, 23, Kenlando Lewis, 18, and Keimari Johnson, 20. Metro Police said Lamarion Buchanan, 19, is still at large.

“I want to ask the boy to turn himself in because I want him to repent and have a change of heart,” said Dickson.

Dickson said he is baffled by the cycle of gun violence in the Nashville community. He said each day is not promised and loved one should hold on to their family members tightly.

Dickson said he’s found it in his heart to forgive those responsible for taking away his Taliyah.

“I know a lot of people are having a problem with this and they’ll probably even say is he crazy? How can he forgive boys that’ve done what they’ve done or girls or whoever? I know that’s what some people will say. How can I forgive them? I can’t get to heaven if I don’t,” said Dickson.

Taliyah Frazier will be laid to rest Saturday, June 10.

