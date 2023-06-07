Endangered Child Alert issued for 3-year-old boy missing from White Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing three-year-old boy from White County.

TBI is asking for the public’s help in finding Kadon Wendt. He’s 3′1″ tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Wendt has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen in Sparta.

“Spot him? Call the White County Sheriff at 931-738-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” TBI said.

