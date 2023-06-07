Connection & Country: The Evolution of CMA Fest

WSMV4 is celebrating 50 years of CMA Fest!
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The countdown is on, and CMA Fest is within country music fans’ grasp as Nashville will be filled with all thing’s country from June 8-11 (Thursday-Sunday).

To help you get in the spirit of things, WSMV4 is celebrating 50 years of CMA Fest!

We’re pulling out archive footage to show you the festival’s earliest performances from some of country music’s biggest stars. We’ll hear memories from those who’ve watched it grow and more.

Be sure to watch Connection and Country: The Evolution of CMA Fest Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Don't miss everything CMA Fest from WSMV:
