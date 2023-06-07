CMA Fest sees more diversity in recent years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After returning in 2022 following the pandemic, CMA Fest saw a dramatic rise in artists of color taking the stages during the four-day festival.

Madeline Edwards was one of them. She performed at CMA Fest for the first time last year and performing again in 2023.

“The crowd is really responsive, so it’s really encouraging, honestly,” Edwards said about last year’s crowd.

Prior to 2022, only a handful of artists of color, like Charlie Pride and Darius Rucker, performed. Warner Music executive James Marsh participates in various diversity and inclusion efforts in the industry and says change is happening on and off the stage.

“I think we are in a changing of the guard. I just think we got to move out away and let the stars shine,” Marsh said.

Even still, no woman of color has headlined the main stage at Nissan Stadium. Edwards believes we could see that happen soon.

“After me, there’s going to be a Black woman in country music that’s the next Taylor Swift or that’s going to be the next Carrie Underwood. I think you’re just going to continue to see people accepting country music looking and sounding differently, so we could be in that age right now,” she said.

In the meantime, Edwards is in good company. She recently toured with Chris Stapleton, who’s long shown that success in the industry doesn’t force you into a box.

“He’s not just embodying what country music sounds like with the storytelling and the songwriting. But you know, some of his inspirations are also Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin, and its gospel and its soul,” Edwards said.

She hopes when she takes the stage during CMA Fest this year, fans will appreciate her for all that she is.

“I’m trying to not be a product of the machine and stick to my guns and be as authentic as I possibly can be,” she said.

