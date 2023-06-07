CMA Fest raises big money for music education

“It definitely was really rewarding and amazing, humbling, to be chosen from so many educators.”
CMA Fest logo
CMA Fest logo(CMA Fest)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While CMA Fest is a huge musical event, it also raises big money for music education.

A portion of proceeds from the event fund the CMA Foundation, which focuses on funding music education programs nationwide, including the Music Teachers of Excellence Award.

Mandy Funderburk is a two-time winner and the orchestra teacher at Meigs Academic Magnet School in Nashville.

“It definitely was really rewarding and amazing, humbling, to be chosen from so many educators,” Funderburk, known as ‘Mrs. Fun’ said.

The award comes with $5,000: half of the money goes to the instructor and the other half goes to the classroom.

“We always need things for the classroom, whether it’s instruments, we’re about to do renovations so I will need some new unforeseen things for the classroom,” Funderburk said.

“You know, for many people, they’re coming to a festival. They’re listening to great music, but I sit there and go, ‘we’re in community and the dollars that are raised here are going to enable us to pour into teachers to pour into students,’” Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director of the CMA Foundation said.

Since its inception in 2011, the CMA Fest has raised approximately $29 million for the foundation. Approximately $11 million of that has gone to Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Are you attending CMA Fest 2023? Be sure to click here and share pictures and videos of your country music-filled experiences!

