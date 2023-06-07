CMA Fest proves it can be a launch pad for country music superstar status

Travis Tritt credited the festival with helping launch his career.
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest has had 50 years to prove its impact on the music industry, and for artists performing for the first time, it can be daunting.

“It’s definitely, like, nerve-wracking,” up-and-coming artist Matt Schuster said.

So far, Schuster’s relied on social media to grow his fan base but says he recognizes just how important CMA Fest is for his future.

“It’s sort of hard to process just how big of a deal CMA Fest is,” Schuster said.

Travis Tritt credited the festival with helping launch his career.

“I really noticed a big boost in my career after Fan Fair last year, things really started taking off last year,” Tritt said in an interview with WSMV4 in the 1990s.

All Things CMA Fest
Here’s what you should bring to CMA Fest
Your guide to CMA Fest in downtown Nashville
Getting around CMA Fest: Road closures, parking, rides & more

The CEO of the Country Music Association says discovering new artists, who may soon become superstars, is half the fun.

“The way that the fans never forget seeing those people on the baby stage. I mean, that’s what I love about Fest,” Sarah Trahern said.

Artists also know they could be inspiring the next superstar. Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldridge, and Kelsea Ballerini have all spoken about watching CMA Fest as a fan and dreaming of being on the main stage.

Meantime, while it’s unclear if Schuster will be the next Keith Urban or Blake Shelton, he has a more modest goal in mind this year.

“I like the idea to get on the stage… and everyone can get in there and just have fun with it,” Schuster said.

Are you attending CMA Fest 2023? Be sure to click here and share pictures and videos of your country music-filled experiences!

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
Cornerstone Church in Madison, Tenn.
After church usher pistol-whipped, Nashville pastor encourages attendance
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Latest News

Fans line the up as they wait to see the Judd's perform during the opening of the CMA Music...
Standing the test of time: Fans remain dedicated through 50 years of CMA Fest
Country music singer-songwriter Jeannie Seely, left, talks with Larry Gatlin in his dressing...
From a funny idea to a multi-day festival: The evolution from Fan Fair to CMA Fest
Madeline Edwards performs at Railbird Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at The Infield...
CMA Fest sees more diversity in recent years
CMA Fest logo
CMA Fest raises big money for music education