CMA Fest proves it can be a launch pad for country music superstar status

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest has had 50 years to prove its impact on the music industry, and for artists performing for the first time, it can be daunting.

“It’s definitely, like, nerve-wracking,” up-and-coming artist Matt Schuster said.

So far, Schuster’s relied on social media to grow his fan base but says he recognizes just how important CMA Fest is for his future.

“It’s sort of hard to process just how big of a deal CMA Fest is,” Schuster said.

Travis Tritt credited the festival with helping launch his career.

“I really noticed a big boost in my career after Fan Fair last year, things really started taking off last year,” Tritt said in an interview with WSMV4 in the 1990s.

The CEO of the Country Music Association says discovering new artists, who may soon become superstars, is half the fun.

“The way that the fans never forget seeing those people on the baby stage. I mean, that’s what I love about Fest,” Sarah Trahern said.

Artists also know they could be inspiring the next superstar. Miranda Lambert, Brett Eldridge, and Kelsea Ballerini have all spoken about watching CMA Fest as a fan and dreaming of being on the main stage.

Meantime, while it’s unclear if Schuster will be the next Keith Urban or Blake Shelton, he has a more modest goal in mind this year.

“I like the idea to get on the stage… and everyone can get in there and just have fun with it,” Schuster said.

