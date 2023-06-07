4th suspect in custody after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville

Metro Police said the motive for this targeted shooting remains under investigation.
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead...
4 arrested, charged with criminal homicide after ‘targeted’ shooting left 4-year-old girl dead in Nashville(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fourth suspect wanted in the shooting that killed a small child on May 30 was taken into custody in North Carolina, Metro Nashville Police reports.

All four suspects wanted in connection to the targeted shooting that left a four-year-old girl dead are now in custody, according to MNPD.

Chief Drake announced the arrests of 23-year-old Trey Dennis, 18-year-old Kenlando Lewis, and 20-year-old Keimari Johnson for criminal homicide on Tuesday. Lamarion Buchanan, 19, was identified as the fourth suspect.

The four are alleged of pulling up to the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue last Tuesday night and two of them fired rifle rounds into the victim’s car containing 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier. Two other children and the adult driver were not seriously hurt, police say.

The suspects’ vehicle was recovered by detectives last Friday.

Drake said the motive for the targeted shooting remains under investigation.

