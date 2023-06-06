WATCH: Police release video of Antioch car wash shooting suspect, believe it was targeted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are continuing to search for a gunman who shot a man, leaving him in critical condition on May 10 inside of an Antioch car wash, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say the suspect is believed to be homeless and stays in the area. The suspect allegedly entered the car wash at about 10:40 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times.

Now, MNPD has released a video of the shooting suspect and believes the shooting was targeted. However, the motive remains unknown at this time.

Police say the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and has since been released.

“Anyone with information on the suspect involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

