Two people stabbed following argument at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in a South Nashville neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said a woman was stabbed multiple times while working inside a home on Woodridge Court. She ran to her neighbor’s house for help, but she wasn’t the only one looking for an ambulance.

Police said Tuesday night that Victor Scruggs, 41, will be charged with attempted homicide in connection with the stabbing of his estranged wife

“It was just really alarming to hear all of these sirens blazing and know that something is very wrong,” Dana Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand walked outside her home to find blood smeared along her neighbor’s front door and police everywhere.

“Something that would warrant this many police officers plus an ambulance and fire tuck is obviously a really big deal,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand found out a woman was stabbed multiple times while working inside her neighbor’s home as a caregiver.

It was the home next to Bill Hardwick.

“It kind of scared me a little bit,” Hardwick said. “I came outside and looked down the street and saw all the crime scene tape all around the front yard.”

Police said the woman was at work when her husband showed up and started arguing with her.

In the heat of the argument, he stabbed her multiple times, and she stabbed him back before running to a neighbor’s house for help.

“We were all really sad to see that and shocked to know that she was in such pain and had to run across the street to get help,” Hildebrand said.

Police said the husband drove to another neighborhood and collapsed outside.

The couple is in the hospital and neighbors like Hildebrand are praying for the woman they said has always been so kind.

“We see her regularly, she always walking around a lot going on neighborhood walks and we always wave, say hi and have conversations, so it’s really sad to see,” Hildebrand said.

