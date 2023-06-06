Two people stabbed following argument at South Nashville home

Police say the husband will be charged with attempted homicide in connection with the stabbing of his estranged wife.
A husband and wife apparently stabbed each other during an argument at a home on Hill Drive in...
A husband and wife apparently stabbed each other during an argument at a home on Hill Drive in South Nashville on Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed in a South Nashville neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said a woman was stabbed multiple times while working inside a home on Woodridge Court. She ran to her neighbor’s house for help, but she wasn’t the only one looking for an ambulance.

Police said Tuesday night that Victor Scruggs, 41, will be charged with attempted homicide in connection with the stabbing of his estranged wife

“It was just really alarming to hear all of these sirens blazing and know that something is very wrong,” Dana Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand walked outside her home to find blood smeared along her neighbor’s front door and police everywhere.

“Something that would warrant this many police officers plus an ambulance and fire tuck is obviously a really big deal,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand found out a woman was stabbed multiple times while working inside her neighbor’s home as a caregiver.

It was the home next to Bill Hardwick.

“It kind of scared me a little bit,” Hardwick said. “I came outside and looked down the street and saw all the crime scene tape all around the front yard.”

Police said the woman was at work when her husband showed up and started arguing with her.

In the heat of the argument, he stabbed her multiple times, and she stabbed him back before running to a neighbor’s house for help.

“We were all really sad to see that and shocked to know that she was in such pain and had to run across the street to get help,” Hildebrand said.

Police said the husband drove to another neighborhood and collapsed outside.

The couple is in the hospital and neighbors like Hildebrand are praying for the woman they said has always been so kind.

“We see her regularly, she always walking around a lot going on neighborhood walks and we always wave, say hi and have conversations, so it’s really sad to see,” Hildebrand said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
Woman hit, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can
Woman run over, killed by own car in Charlotte Park, police say
(FILE)
Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023
Two people were stabbed in Brentwood, according to the MNPD officers.
Husband, wife hospitalized after stabbing each other following argument in South Nashville, police say
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies

Latest News

Metro Police to charge husband after allegedly stabbing estranged wife: Victor Scruggs, 41
Police to charge husband after allegedly stabbing estranged wife in South Nashville
TWRA: Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville
TWRA: Eagle nest knocked down by land clearing company in North Nashville, eaglets expected to be OK
Brittany Silva plays catch with her son Leon in a Shelbyville park on Tuesday afternoon. Silva...
Tennessee mom chooses to homeschool son after third grade TCAP experience
A car crashed into a parked SUV and both went crashing into a home in Springfield.
Two homes, two cars damaged after car crash in Springfield