Two homes, two cars damaged after car crash in Springfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two homes were damaged and two cars totaled after a car crash Monday night in Springfield.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said a car veered off Central Avenue West and into a parked SUV. The SUV rolled through the car posts and into the neighbor’s yard. The car bounced off the SUV and into the neighbor’s house.

WSMV spoke to that neighbor via her Ring camera. She said it was scary.

“We wasn’t hurt but we were inside of the house in that exact room where the car the hit,” she said.

She said they heard a loud noise.

“We were really scared. We had to run outside very quickly,” she said.

She said although it was scary, they were lucky.

”It’s not much damage at all but the man had ended up going to jail. They were saying he was drunk, saying that he was going about 70 to 100 miles per hour down the road but that’s all I really know.”

WSMV4 tried to speak to the neighbor who had damage to their garage post, but the resident was not home.

Police did a field sobriety test on Monday night and took the driver into custody.

