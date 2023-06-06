Two cars totaled, two Springfield homes damaged in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is in custody after a crash sent two cars into two homes in Springfield on Monday evening.

According to Smokey Barn News, a white car was traveling on Central Avenue West when it lost control and crashed into a home’s carport and a parked SUV. The crash pushed the SUV into the neighbor’s yard, along with the white car, and both crashed into the home.

Springfield Police, Springfield Fire and Robertson County EMS responded to the scene between Jarrett Drive and School Street around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles are totaled, according to SBN.

The driver of the white car was put through a field sobriety test and then taken into custody.

