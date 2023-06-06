Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard shows at mandatory minicamp

Kevin Byard didn’t speak to reporters after his return to the Titans’ facility. He was reportedly asked to take a pay cut by the team.
WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard reported to the Tennessee Titans mandatory minicamp Tuesday after missing voluntary OTA’s in May.

Byard reportedly was asked to take a pay cut earlier this offseason. He did not speak to reporters on the opening day of minicamp.

Byard and superstar running back Derrick Henry are now the longest-tenured Titans on the team after longtime tackle Taylor Lewan was cut in February.

Henry said it won’t change how he approaches his teammates.

“No not at all, I definitely miss those guys but at the end of the day you have to come to work and do your job and lead by example and that’s what I try to do,” Henry said.

The Titans entered the summer with a new general manager, Ran Carthon, and offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who is in his first season as a Titan after spending four seasons in San Francisco, liked he what saw from his new teammates on the defensive side.

“I think it’s just good competitive energy, which is what you want. I was talking to the guys in the locker room after we just got done at the end of the day, every single day you come in here and compete and you sharpen each other,” Al-Shaair said.

Mandatory minicamp will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

