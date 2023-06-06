Tennessee to travel for NCAA Super Regionals after win over Charlotte, no public tickets expected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s back to the NCAA Super Regionals for Tony Vitello and his Tennessee baseball team. The team will now travel to Hattiesburg for a Saturday to Monday series, slated for June 10 through 12.

The Vols (3-0) were undefeated in the Clemson Regional, defeating Charlotte, 8-1, on Friday in the opener of the Clemson Regional, then outlasting host Clemson 6-5 in 14 innings, versus No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers would fall 3-2 to Charlotte in Sunday’s elimination game, forcing a rematch between Tennessee and the 49ers Sunday night.

Saturday’s hero, Zane Denton would go deep once again, but the big hero against Charlotte on Sunday night was Christian Moore. Not one, but two more home runs, that’s four on the weekend as Tennessee pulls away to beat the 49ers, 9-2.

Drew Beam got the start and pitched six innings giving up four hits and just two runs.

The Vols will face Southern Miss at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on ESPNU. Southern Miss officials announced Tuesday that they don’t plan on selling tickets to the general public since their stadium has been sold out. Season ticket holders will receive information about Super Regionals tickets at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.