Tennessee mom chooses to homeschool son after third grade TCAP experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents across Middle Tennessee are considering homeschooling after getting their child’s TCAP scores for the English-Language Arts portion.

The window to retake the ELA portion of the TCAP closed this week for third graders. But one Shelbyville mom says she’s made the decision to keep her son at home next year.

“Timed activities are not our jam,” said Brittany Silva, mom of Leon Silva, who completed third grade this year at Deery Eakin Elementary School in Bedford County.

She said he didn’t pass the test or the retake this year.

“I don’t think it is very fair especially because he has ADHD and he has very poor time management skills,” said Brittany Silva. “It’s not there, five minutes and 30 minutes are the same thing.”

With four kids and a husband who will soon be deployed, she said she’s taking charge.

“We just figured he would do better at home, homeschooled,” Brittany Silva said.

As a mom, she knows Leon could go to summer school, get tutored in fourth grade, or appeal his score. However, she’s nervous he might not pass the post exam Leon must take to get out of summer school.

“I signed both of them up for summer learning camp because what could it hurt,” said Silva, referring to her daughter too. “I also learned that next year if he doesn’t score – I don’t know what the score is supposed to be, but a higher score or proficient score – then he will be retained to fourth grade and there are no ways around it.”

After the TCAP retake some third-grade students still need to sign up for tutoring and/or summer school:

Metro Nashville Public Schools - 34%

Bedford County Schools – 36%

Cheatham County Schools – 23%

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System – 32%

Williamson County Schools – 5%

Wilson County Schools – 29%

