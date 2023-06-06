Teen accused of stealing a car from a Hendersonville gas station, running from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager is being accused of stealing a car from a Hendersonville gas station over the weekend and later running from police before he was taken into custody, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

Police say 18-year-old Jayden Skaggs stole a Subaru Impreza that was left running in the parking lot of a Speedway on East Main Street while the owner went inside the gas station.

On Tuesday, Hendersonville Police received a complaint of a suspicious person in the Mansker Farms subdivision and found the stolen vehicle. Skaggs fled from police in the vehicle before continuing to run from officers on foot, according to police.

He was apprehended by police after a short foot chase. Skaggs is charged with theft of property over $10,000, evading arrest by motor vehicle and evading arrest on foot.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident or other crimes is encouraged to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113,” HPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.