Stage crews prep for this week’s CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews are getting ready to build one of the stages on Broadway for CMA Fest, the longest running music festival in the world.

“It takes a while they send in the design; we build it, we have to lay it out diagram, build a map, and then we have to travel all the way here and rent equipment,” said Donrell Breaux with Custom Form.

Breaux and Dillon Brown work for a company which builds stages all across the country. It will take this crew two days to build the stage at the center of Broadway.

“This particular tent is for AARP. We build all kinds of stagehand work. We just got done with the Jazz Fest in New Orleans and we’ll be here all week,” said Brown.

Courtney Derinzo has attended three CMA Fests. She’s ready for another year of good music.

“I’m really excited for all of the stars. I’ve seen a few of them actually live already so being able to see them again is just amazing,” said Derinzo.

Others like Lydia Rae are planning to attend some of the shows after finding out about the festival just this week.

“I’m excited to see some of the artists and bring my son. He’s excited about Luke Combs maybe meeting him. We’re also going to check out Opryland tomorrow night with Carrie Underwood,” said Rae, a visitor in town for a few days.

Fan access, tents, and stages will be set up in time for the festival which begins Thursday.

As for this stagehand crew, they’ll be here for it all.

“It’s definitely going to be a zoo. People from all over the country are going to be here loving this kind of music so get a ride!” said Brown.

