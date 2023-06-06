Potential release of Covenant School shooter’s writings delayed another week

For now, the shooter’s journals remain private with no clear timeline for when they could be released to the public.
Update: Covenant School shooter's writings case
By Stacey Cameron and Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The potential release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings was delayed for at least one more week in Chancery Court on Monday.

This new development in the lawsuit over the release of the shooter’s writings came during an emergency hearing to decide if the case should be delayed.

According to WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron, who is also an attorney, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles is deciding whether or not the entire case should be put on pause pending an appeal over her decision allowing Covenant School parents to join the suit and argue against releasing the writings.

Related Coverage:
Judge grants Covenant School, church & parents to weigh in on release of school shooter’s writings
WATCH: Officers who responded to Covenant School shooting receive National Award of Valor
Metro Police joined Covenant School students for last day of class

Judge Myles will hear arguments on Thursday and rule if the case goes forward with a new hearing date set for June 16 or shut the case down until the appeal plays out.

Two weeks ago, Myles allowed the Covenant School, church and parents to be part of the lawsuit. They want to prevent the release of the writings.

The “Tennessean” has filed an appeal to prevent the school and parents from joining the suit. The Tennessee Firearms Association is suing Metro Nashville Police to release the writings.

The groups suing to have the writings released are the ones fighting to keep the Covenant School parents out of the case, according to Cameron.

There’s been no update on when the appeals court will rule on the parents joining the suit. For now, the shooter’s journals remain private with no clear timeline for when they could be released to the public.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Ground stop lifted at BNA, travelers urged to check flight status with airline
Woman hit, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can
Woman ran over, killed by car after leaving it in gear while moving trash can in Charlotte Park, police say
(FILE)
Man identified as 5th person to drown at Percy Priest Lake in 2023
State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville)
State Rep. Bill Beck ‘unexpectedly’ dies
A train derailed in Nashville Monday morning.
Emergency crews respond to train derailment in Nashville

Latest News

Wanted man escapes hospital after crash
Two officers who stopped Covenant shooter play in celebrity softball game
Third annual Rock 'n Jock Celebrity Softball Game
CMA Fest starts Thursday
Stage crews prep for this week’s CMA Fest