Potential release of Covenant School shooter’s writings delayed another week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The potential release of the Covenant School shooter’s writings was delayed for at least one more week in Chancery Court on Monday.

This new development in the lawsuit over the release of the shooter’s writings came during an emergency hearing to decide if the case should be delayed.

According to WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron, who is also an attorney, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles is deciding whether or not the entire case should be put on pause pending an appeal over her decision allowing Covenant School parents to join the suit and argue against releasing the writings.

Judge Myles will hear arguments on Thursday and rule if the case goes forward with a new hearing date set for June 16 or shut the case down until the appeal plays out.

Two weeks ago, Myles allowed the Covenant School, church and parents to be part of the lawsuit. They want to prevent the release of the writings.

The “Tennessean” has filed an appeal to prevent the school and parents from joining the suit. The Tennessee Firearms Association is suing Metro Nashville Police to release the writings.

The groups suing to have the writings released are the ones fighting to keep the Covenant School parents out of the case, according to Cameron.

There’s been no update on when the appeals court will rule on the parents joining the suit. For now, the shooter’s journals remain private with no clear timeline for when they could be released to the public.

