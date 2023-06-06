Police to charge husband after allegedly stabbing estranged wife in South Nashville

The suspect drove to North Nashville where he was later found with his own stab wounds outside of a home on Vance Avenue, police said.
Metro Police to charge husband after allegedly stabbing estranged wife: Victor Scruggs, 41
Metro Police to charge husband after allegedly stabbing estranged wife: Victor Scruggs, 41(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police say they’ve obtained an attempted homicide warrant against a man who allegedly stabbed his estranged wife in South Nashville on Tuesday.

Police say 41-year-old Victor Scruggs showed up at a home on Woodridge Court where the victim was working and, after an argument, stabbed her multiple times.

The victim then ran for help nearby and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is now stable, according to MNPD.

Scruggs drove to North Nashville where he was later found with his own stab wounds outside of a home on Vance Avenue, police said. He was also taken to VUMC and is now stable.

Police say he will be charged following his release from the hospital.

