Police: 14-year-old arrested, 16-year-old suspect at large after allegedly shooting woman in Clarksville

Police say 23-year-old Wylil Alexander of Clarksville will not survive her injuries after a shooting on June 4.
Clarksville Police searching for 16-year-old O'Jarrion Griffin after shooting death of woman in...
Clarksville Police searching for 16-year-old O'Jarrion Griffin after shooting death of woman in Clarksville.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and another 16-year-old suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a woman in Clarksville, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Police said 23-year-old Wylil Alexander of Clarksville will not survive her injuries after a shooting on June 4 in the 1200 block of Parkway Place.

Homicide detectives and other investigators with CPD have been working “relentlessly” to locate two suspects responsible for shooting Alexander, according to police.

One of the suspects, who’s 14 years old, was arrested on Monday without incident, police said. Now, detectives are searching for 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin, of Clarksville.

Police said the shooting occurred after a scheduled meeting was arranged between the three individuals involved. After a brief altercation, Alexander attempted to flee the scene and was shot.

“This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time,” Clarksville Police said.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Hughes at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5684, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

