New Eric Church exhibit coming to Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum explores the life and career of award-winning country music star Eric Church in a new exhibit opening soon.

Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul will chronicle Church’s path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs to writing songs in Nashville to becoming one of the biggest names in country music, according to a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum media release.

The exhibit, which opens July 13 and closes in June 2024, is included with museum admission.

“Eric Church has done it his way completely,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “His steadfast artistic vision and authenticity resonate deeply with audiences, and he continues to serve as an important collaborator and renegade role model for generations of country music artists.”

The exhibit will include musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, tour memorabilia, awards, photographs and more from Church’s personal collection. Examples of items to be displayed include:

the Harmony H-303 three-quarter-size acoustic guitar that belonged to Church when he was a child

Ray-Ban Aviator Mirror sunglasses worn by Church onstage

the Von Dutch trucker hat Church bought at a Mississippi truck stop in the late 2000s and began wearing onstage

the outfit worn by Church on the album cover of The Outsiders and at the CMA Awards in 2013, which includes a Rogue two-tone leather jacket, John Varvatos shirt and Diesel jeans

a sculpture made from vinyl records of various sizes, which replicates the soundwave of Church’s recording of “Record Year” and was used as a prop in the 2016 music video for the song

a Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird Dark guitar. Church contributed to the design of the limited-edition guitar and used it on his “Double Down Tour” (2019)

and the Tom Ford purple suede jacket that Church wore when he and Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in 2021.

In support of the exhibit’s opening, the museum will host a public program, Writers’ Round: The Songs of Eric Church, featuring Luke Laird, Jeremy Spillman and others, on Saturday, July 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater. The writers will perform and share the stories behind the songs they have crafted with Church, according to the media release.

To reserve tickets or learn more about the exhibit, visit the CMHOF website.

